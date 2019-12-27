Loki Series Home Production – Marvel Disney Releases +

Share it:

Just like his own Tom Hiddleston has revealed, the series that will star, 'Loki', has finally entered the production phase. It is certainly this Marvel fiction for Disney + one of the titles most welcome by the fandom. Who doesn't want to keep seeing the God of Deception making his own?

It was in the past Comic-Con of San Diego when Marvel surprised everyone by announcing that in 'Avengers: Endgame'It had not been the last time we had seen Thor's stepbrother. Precisely the one who escaped with the Teract gave free way to the house to delight with a Loki traveling through time and the space getting crowded. Because, as the synopsis says, we will see Loki while "appears along the human history influencing historical events".

And although it seemed that it was never going to arrive, finally we have the confirmation that the series begins to roll. Precisely an image uploaded by Tom himself to his Instagram account has confirmed that the series is already in pre-production phase In this Christmas gift we see the God of Deception casual surrounded by other members of the series team sitting around a restaurant table, and labeling the director Kate Herron and the executive producer Kevin Wright, The next message: "Loki team. The preparation It has officially started! See you in the New Year ".

That is, that soon we will begin to have more details (and images) of the highly anticipated 'Loki'. Will filming begin on the same January 2020? We will be attentive to Tom's Instagram … For now, we leave you the beautiful snapshot that the God of Deception has given us: