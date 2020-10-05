Loki, Richard E. Grant flies to Atlanta for the filming of the Marvel series

A few days ago, Loki’s filming started again, and for fans the hopes of seeing the series in 2021 have been rekindled, as per initial plans. Little is known about the details of the plot, but the presence in the cast of Richard E. Grant. In recent days, the actor has confirmed that he is ready.

Richard E. Grant, in fact, published a post on Instagram, announcing his departure for Atlanta, where he will join the cast and crew of Loki. In the short video, also visible at the bottom of the news, you can see him on board an airplane, his face covered by the essential mask. “Epic flights are ahead” explains in the caption. “From Paris to Los Angeles. Two hours of rest and then across the United States all the way to Atlanta. Visa waiver and COVID test requirements. But excited as always to work on a new adventure. #Loki “

Grant, moreover, had already expressed his enthusiasm these days at the idea of ​​working with Tom Hoddleston on the new series Marvel.

In the meantime, the presence of Sasha Lane in the cast of Loki, although it is not yet clear in what role. In an interview on the Golden Globe website, in fact, the series is mentioned among its credits, and a question concerns its own relationship with comics.

“To be honest, they never stimulated me that much” the actress admitted, confirming that one of her upcoming projects is related to a comic. “I found a couple of graphic novel which were real yellow stories and were quite interesting, but I never really had that kind of interest. Even if this “ concluded with a laugh, “obviously it’s good.”