'Loki' is going to suffer from identity problems in his Disney + series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although 'Loki'has stopped production, like so many other projects, due to the expansion of the COVID-19, we have received a novelty in what concerns its plot. It is true that we already knew that the God of Deception was going to take a trip through time doing his own thing, something that will draw the attention of the Temporary Variation Agency – dedicated to protecting the fabric of time and space – but we don't know how this meeting will unfold. Some suggest that it will help Loki escape by transforming into his female version (under the performance of Sophia Di Martino) and others point out that it will be precisely a version of Loki, that of King Lokie, played by Richard E. Grant, the one that forces Thor's brother to join the police to stop this malevolent future version.

Be that as it may, the fact that there will be several Loki seems to have just been confirmed with the new statements that the showrunner of the series, Michael Waldron, which has confirmed that the protagonist will face some existential questions about his identity.

"I think it is the struggle with identity, who you are, who you want to be. I am very attracted to characters who fight for control. You certainly see that with Loki in the first ten years of movies, he is out of control in key parts of his life, he was adopted and everything, and that manifests itself through anger and rancor towards his family. "

What to deduce from here? We would lean towards the theory that a version of Loki is going to be the villain of the story, but as that detail has not been confirmed, we can say that we are going to be able to delve a little deeper into this charismatic character and even meet new facets of him. Because on which MCU tape have we seen him "in a situation that he doesn't control "?

'Loki' the plans to reach the streaming platform Disney + in 2021 and will have six episodes.