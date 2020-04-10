 Loki, Hulk, the Starsharks, Thor in Form and more details from Thor: Love and Thunder

Share it:

Director Taika Waititi participated yesterday in a new Waatch Party organized by Comic Book, at the same time that "Thor: Ragnarok", but it ended up being a direct on Instagram to have a good time and where the filmmaker offered many details of what we could see in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Although he acknowledges that they are still working on the story, Waititi has wanted to clarify some important points, confirming for example some characters that surely we will not see in the film, and others that he would like to get to see. He also makes us complicit in his ambition for the project, and advances some questions of the script.

Characters we will see, and we will not see

Moving on to characters that we will see or not in the film, the director has spoken about the following points:

It is still early to know if we will see Beta Ray Bill. Recall that it has been rumored as a possible role that Christian Bale would play as villain of the film.

I love Beta Ray Bill, ”Waititi says in the Instagram live. I would love to have him in the movie but I don't know right now, things are a little up in the air.

When asked if we could see Loki in the movie, likewise, he says that he could not say it, but before he almost said yes, so it is believed that we will have the return of Loki. He does reveal that he had no idea that he was going to die in Avengers: Infinity War.

Ohhhh, sss- I can't say.

Yes has dropped the possibility that let's go back to mark ruffalo as the hulk in the film.

in the film. Valkiria (Tessa Thompson) will have a role as "10 times more important" than she had in ‘Ragnarok’, which does not surprise us given all the progress that has already been made in the film.

Waititi has confirmed that we'll learn more about Korg's origin story, character who debuted in "Thor: Ragnarok" and from which he made the motion capture, because he will know more about the culture of the Kronan, the Korg race.

We touch the Korg culture. Where it comes from … if you look at the Kronans comics, it's kind of interesting where they come from.

Finally, comment that you were asked about those rumors of Silver Surfer, and Waititi denied not only does Christian Bale not play Silver Surfer but that the character will not appear in the movie.

Details of the film and the "false" script

Waititi also trolled fans a bit, or at least that's expected, as she shared a one-page image of the supposed script for the film. Although Waititi claims that it is real, what can be read sounds pretty surreal, more than "Thor: Ragnarok", well in it we have tony again, alive, and when Thor asks how it is possible, he answers "science", and that in addition Thanos has also returned, to which Thor says that if it is time to meet again, and Tony says yes, that it is time, and puts on the armor. Of course, if it is real, it possibly corresponds to some dream or hallucination.

Speaking about the script for the film, he states that it is "very very good", and that makes ‘Ragnarok’ seem like a movie that's rather cautious, in clear reference to how extravagant he will be, also pointing to his great ambition, as he has said in the past.

We are in the fourth or fifth draft. We have a script, there are many good things in it. It is extremely exaggerated, in the best possible sense. It makes ‘Ragnarok’ seem like a prudent movie.

Besides points to the idea of ​​"space sharks" (Starsharks). These first appeared in the comic "Uncanny X-Men # 162" and they were used by the alien race The Brood (The Nest) as creatures on which they mounted to go into battle. Although born on the pages of mutants, these creatures have repeatedly interbred with Thor. In fact there is a story where three generations of Thor confront these creatures, a stage in which Gorr was precisely the villain, when we remember that this has been another of those commented on as a possible villain in the film.

And finally in terms of script revelations, Waititi seems to have turned the page regarding the possibility of seeing “Bro Thor” (or Fat Thor) again. Let's remember that until not long ago they had not yet decided, but now something clearer is shown, and it seems that we will see Thor in form:

We haven't worked it out yet (if we'll see Bro Thor again), but I feel like it's done.

Conceptual arts

The director surprised fans by sharing some concept arts from the film where we can see the New Asgard, Miek in an exoskeleton, and a female version of Miek. However, everything indicates that Waititi also played a bit with the fans, just as he did with the script, and especially those alternative versions of Miek are closer to messing around than being official for the film.

In summary…

Taika Waititi's most important revelations are:

Hulk and Loki could return

We will learn more about the origin story of Korg

Possible appearance of the Starsharks

Thor could be back in shape

Most important role for Valkyrie in the film

Silver Surfer will not appear in the movie

They already have four or five drafts of the script

