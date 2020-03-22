'Loki' has a new signing and announces its arrival in early 2021

Share it:

Tom Hiddleston You have a new member on your team. Although we do not know if he will be on the side of the God of Deception or will be one of those who persecute him, it has been confirmed that he has joined the series of 'Loki' Richard E. Grant, whom we have recently seen in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' as Officer Enric Pryde.

With an unknown role, his name is the last to join this group in which they were already confirmed. Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sophia Di Martino, in addition to the protagonist, of course. However, with the series already in pre-production only in a matter of time, more signings will arrive in the near future. There will be cameos? Hopefully too. Be that as it may, another novelty that comes to us is that Disney has confirmed that 'Loki' will be released on the platform of streaming Disney + in early 2021.

It has been his own Bob Iger, ex-CEO of Disney but still responsible for the contents, who has confirmed that the fiction will arrive at the beginning of 2021. Although he has not given an official date, previously there had been talk of spring, but it is possible that we may get something earlier . We will see. Before him they will be released on Disney + 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' ​​and 'Wandavisión' and they will arrive at the 'Black Widow' cinema, which has just released a new and heartwarming trailer, and 'Los Eternos'. Speaking of 2021, 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings' will arrive in February and 'Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness' will do so in May, surely leaving 'Loki' in between.