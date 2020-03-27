Loki for Disney + will address the issue of identity struggle according to its creator

Share it:

Although the series has been delayed due to the current situation that we are living around the world due to the coronavirus, Marvel's Loki It remains one of the most anticipated Disney + productions by Marvel and UCM fans.

Each new detail or, even, each new theory, raises a lot of expectation. And the interview given by the creator of the series, Michael Waldron, will not be an exception. Information that highlights the depth that the protagonist will have.

To be more specific, while speaking on the Forever Dogs Podcast (via Comingsoon), Michael Waldron shared that the upcoming Disney + series, with Tom Hiddleston reprising his iconic UCM role, will address the trickster's identity struggles. Below you can read their statements in full.

"I think it's the struggle with identity. Who you are, who you want to be. I'm really drawn to characters fighting for control. You certainly see that with Loki during the first 10 years of movies. He's out of control in key parts of his life. He was adopted, and yet that manifests itself through anger and rancor towards his family. ".

On the other hand, although there are still many mysteries regarding what the series will be like, we already know part of the cast that it will have. In this way, UCM newcomers Sophia Di Martino, Oscar nominee Owen Wilson, Richard E. Grant and Gugu Mbatha-Raw will join Hiddleston.

In any case, it is not yet known what the character of any of those actors will be. It is the case, without going any further, of Sophia Di Martino, although it is rumored that her role will be that of Lady Loki. Something that seems to have confirmed certain leaks from the filming itself, when it was still in progress. We will be attentive to tell you any type of update in this regard.