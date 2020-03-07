Entertainment

'Loki': first images of the Disney + series

March 7, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Disney + will disembark in our country (and throughout Europe) this next March 24 and we already have long teeth before the great catalog of movies and series that come to us. But not only the ones that are already released, but also the ones that are about to be released, and there Marvel's projects for the platform stand out. The first that will come to us will be 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' ​​and, one of the most anticipated is the one that has Loki as the protagonist. This series will arrive in the spring of 2021, with Tom Hiddleston taking up the role that has given us such good times.

So far we only know that Loki travels in time thanks to the Teseracto drawing the attention of a kind of 'time police' who will try to prevent it from causing disasters in the world. We could see some images of Hiddleston preparing for the role, and in the Super Bowl we saw a mini preview of just two seconds. Filming is taking place this 2020 and we have finally been able to see images of the set.

READ:  Netflix announces Season 3 of Sex Education

In the images we see a Loki trying to pass as a human, but also a Loki woman. Will the rumors be fulfilled and will we see different incarnations of the Asgardian god? Recall that, in the comics, we have met Kid Loki, who is a Loki in child version, and also Lady Loki, who would be that Loki woman we see in the images that arrive from the shooting set.

The best gifts for Avengers and Marvel fans

Spider-Man sweatshirt

Shirt

Shirt

elcorteingles.es

€ 9.19

Endgame Thanos mask

Endgame Thanos mask

elcorteingles.es

€ 6.00

Captain Marvel - 3D (Blu-ray)

Captain Marvel – 3D (Blu-ray)

Replica Captain America Shield

Replica Captain America Shield

Marvel Studios Pack

Iron-Man Electronic Helmet

Iron-Man Electronic Helmet

Tor Hammer 3D Lamp

Tor Hammer 3D Lamp

Marvel
amazon.es

€ 35.00

Shirt

Shirt

Marvel
amazon.es

€ 15.19

Ceramic mug

Ceramic mug

Marvel
amazon.es

€ 12.40

1000 pcs puzzle

1000 pcs puzzle

Clementoni
amazon.es

€ 11.46

Spider-man

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.