'Loki': first images of the Disney + series

Disney + will disembark in our country (and throughout Europe) this next March 24 and we already have long teeth before the great catalog of movies and series that come to us. But not only the ones that are already released, but also the ones that are about to be released, and there Marvel's projects for the platform stand out. The first that will come to us will be 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' ​​and, one of the most anticipated is the one that has Loki as the protagonist. This series will arrive in the spring of 2021, with Tom Hiddleston taking up the role that has given us such good times.

So far we only know that Loki travels in time thanks to the Teseracto drawing the attention of a kind of 'time police' who will try to prevent it from causing disasters in the world. We could see some images of Hiddleston preparing for the role, and in the Super Bowl we saw a mini preview of just two seconds. Filming is taking place this 2020 and we have finally been able to see images of the set.

In the images we see a Loki trying to pass as a human, but also a Loki woman. Will the rumors be fulfilled and will we see different incarnations of the Asgardian god? Recall that, in the comics, we have met Kid Loki, who is a Loki in child version, and also Lady Loki, who would be that Loki woman we see in the images that arrive from the shooting set.