 Loki escaping in Endgame was not something planned to make his series

April 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
Picture of Loki in Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The series of "Loki" preparing for Disney + takes as its starting point the reintroduction of the character in Avengers: Endgame. This makes us think that every form of a great plan that was in mind from the moment it began to pose what we would see in this closing film of the saga. However, it seems that not everything is so planned.

In ‘Endgame’, the heroes traveled until 2012 to recover the Stones of Mind and Space. Unfortunately, things went wrong, and Loki managed to regain control of the Tesseract, and used it to escape. Thus, we have Loki “loose”, and in his series he will travel through time, until he comes across the Temporal Variation Agency (TVA).

Via Twitter, writer Stephen McFeely has revealed that the idea of ​​posting Loki escaping with the Tesseract It did not come from above to mark the stage of the series, but it occurred to them because it was a "juicy way to thwart" the "theft of time"Which is how they refer to those moments traveling through time to get the Stones. This even makes sense because they did not plan to travel to the events seen in "The Avengers" (2012) at first, but it is something they decided a posteriori.

However, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige clearly saw there an opportunity to be seized for a series.

