Loki Becomes Thor: Tom Hiddleston lifts Mjolnir in this wacky fan art

A bizarre theory already suggested that Loki could become the new Thor, and now comes a fan art as well transform the God of Deception into the God of Thunder.

If two clues prove it, we should be preparing to see something like this in upcoming Marvel movies. The result could be slightly alienating and could make most people raise an eyebrow, since we are now used to matching Tom Hiddleston's face to very different clothes.

Here we see him appear with his brother's classic red cloak and winged helmet; Tesseract in one hand, Mjolnir in the other. With such tools of power there would be no rival for the new Loki, but he should prove himself worthy to lift the hammer. Could he really be able to put himself on the same level as Captain America and Thor?

Hard to say, but between What If … and multiverses of madness certain bold choices are not to be ruled out first. Sooner or later we may meet the character in a universe where Thor never even existed, and this perhaps would be enough to justify the presence of a heroic and spotless Loki.

What do you think of fan art? Would you welcome such a bold choice by the authors? Since we're in the mood for oddities, find out which Marvel villain you are based on your zodiac sign!