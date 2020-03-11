General News

 Loki advances its premiere in early 2021

March 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
Loki will have its own series on Disney +, the Disney streaming platform

A scheduled meeting for Walt Disney shareholders has taken place this noon. The typical meeting to review figures and offer some progress in the upcoming releases and product launches. Part of it has been the Disney + platform, and although advances have been shown that will not see the light at the moment, it leaves us with the great news that "Loki" advances its premiere in spring 2021.

this movement was something we saw each other coming, repeating the pattern of what happened with "WandaVision" Y “The Falcon the Winter Soldier”. Thus, that premiere scheduled for spring of 2021, that is, as of March 20, is advanced. Bob Iger himself, CEO of Disney, has been the one who has given the news without specifying the opening month, but we assume that we talk about January or February 2021.

In other words, we talk about a minimum advance, but that confirms the theory that the series in Disney + will be overlapping one after another, and possibly that of the villain arrives as soon as it finishes broadcasting "WandaVision", which we remember will premiere on the streaming platform this December.

The meeting would have shown the second trailer of “Black Widow” and a clip of “The Falcon the Winter Soldier”, and it seems that they would not have announced anything new about "Eternals".

