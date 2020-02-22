 Lois Lane and Lex Luthor in the new Superman clip: Red Son

Share it:

Warner Bros. Animation has released a new scene of "Superman: Red Son", the animated film that will be released in a matter of a few days in the United States.

The film as we know is located in 1955 and in this scene, Lois and Lex share their obvious mutual affection while President Eisenhower is enraged by telephone. This scene seems to take place shortly after the news dedicated to commenting on the existence of Superman that we saw the other day in another scene.

In the cast of voices of the film, in the original version, we have Jason Isaacs as Superman, Diedrich Bader as Lex Luthor, Amy Acker as Lois Lane and Vanessa Marshall as Wonder Woman. Other cast names are Roger Craig Smith for Batman, Phil LaMarr for John Stewart, Sasha Roiz for Hal Jordan, Travis Willingham for Superior Man or Phil Morris for the voice of James Olsen.

"Superman: Red Son" is launched in digital format this February 25 in the United States, to have a physical launch on April 17, although this Monday will be the world premiere in Los Angeles.