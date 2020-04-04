Logan Williams, actor in the series The Flash and Supernatural, dies

Share it:

Logan Williams, a young actor known after participating in series such as "The Flash" or "Supernatural", died last Thursday, April 1, but the sad news was released by his mother Marlyse Williams this Saturday through a statement.

"I am absolutely devastated and to this is added the fact that I cannot hug my parents who have lost their only grandson," said Marlyse Williams, referring to the situation of confinement that exists in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). , and that will prevent her from dismissing her son with his family and friends.









Logan Williams played the boy "Barry Allen" in several episodes of "The Flash", the series based on the DC comics that aired the American network The CW between 2014 and 2015. Grant Gustin, the protagonist of the successful fiction, said goodbye the young actor with an image in which they appear together during the filming of the pilot episode. "I only heard the devastating news that Logan Williams passed away suddenly. This image was early in the filming of the pilot episode of 'The Flash' in 2014. I was impressed not only by Logan's talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what I am sure is an unimaginably difficult time for them. "

Keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and difficult time for all of us. Sending love to everyone.

John Wesley Shipp, who played the character of 'Barry Allen' in the 1990 series 'Flash' and who in The CW fiction has brought to life 'Henry Allen' (the father of the protagonist), dedicated this message on Twitter in memory of Logan Williams.

"Devastated after learning about the death of Logan Williams at age 16, I was 100 percent committed to playing the young 'Barry Allen' and we missed him so much after going over that part of the plot. All my love and pain towards the family and Logan's friends at his loss. "

Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams ’death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief. pic.twitter.com/lOlUyxJtIC – John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp)

April 3, 2020





Logan Williams also appeared in the series "Supernatural".

