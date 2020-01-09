Logan Paul intimate VIDEO after announcing that he would be "gay for a month"

Share it:

Logan Paul, an American vlogger and actor who achieved his fame through videos shared on Came He was a victim of a sexual leak and thus reacted …

It all started this Saturday, December 21, when an explicit video of Logan Paul was leaked at night where he allegedly has sex with another man.

However, until now we cannot confirm that the person who stars in the sexual act is Logan.

Some Internet users believe that this sexual video could not be released by the youtuber, but he wrote on Twitter that if said material exceeded 100 thousand retweets, he would release the full video.

"I'll be gay for a month"

In January, Logan Paul generated great controversy by insuring in his podcast Impaulsive I had in mind "to become gay for a month."

His statement was not well received, as it generated hundreds of responses in the sense that one does not plan to be gay or not. Logan had to apologize for his sayings.

This weekend the controversy was reborn

And he did it through the sex video released this weekend that made Logan Paul position himself at the top of the trends on Twitter.

Logan himself reacted on his Instagram account with a “no, Twitter I know":

And it's not the only one…

Just a few weeks ago another famous person was the victim of a sexual leak in social networks. It was Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports.

In the video Portnoy appears in a sexual act with an unidentified woman. The head of Barstool Sports He had to turn to his Twitter account to ensure that it was he who was in the video.

He also warned that anyone who dared to share it would be breaking the law.

