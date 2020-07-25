Logan: James Mangold reveals why he killed Wolverine and Hugh Jackman

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few years after the release of Logan – The Wolverine which marked the last appearance of Hugh Jackman as the mutant of the X-Men also for the fate reserved for the character in the film, James Mangold is back to talk about the decision to eliminate such a beloved comic book character.

Mangold insisted that deciding to kill Wolverine was his best intuition for the film: "The decision did not come from a committee, but essentially it was an idea of ​​Hugh and mine at the beginning. It seemed logical, that since it should have been his last film he would have had to go to the horizon or die, there had to be a sort of definitive closure in his story. It seems to me a logical deduction, doesn't it? The choice was essentially dictated by this need to have a sense of closure. If you have to finish you must have a real ending. And if you are dealing with the legacy of Hugh's performances and his many films then you want to try to set the part in this film so that it's definitive".

There has also recently been talk of the choice not to include Magneto in Logan. The reasons could in fact be related not only to the need for plot and to the continuity of the X-Men timeline: in the past the director had admitted that he was not interested in giving a conclusion to no other character other than Logan Howlett and even the choice to insert Charles Xavier could be subordinated only to the plot.

Also in X-Men: Final conflict (2006) we saw Ian McKellen and his Magneto get hit by a dart containing the "antidote" to the X gene: as seen in the finale, the episode would not seem to have deprived him of his powers, but it is said that he did not have them somewhat attenuated.