Log Horizon: the third season postponed to 2021, here is a trailer and a new release date

TV broadcaster NHK has just announced that Log Horizon: Entaku Hokai, third season of the anime based on the homonymous series of novels by Mamare Touno e Kazuhiro Hara, will not be released in October as previously stated, due to production problems related to the Coronavirus pandemic. The new release date is set for January 13, 2021.

Last January Studio DEEN stated that the anime would be released in the course of 2020, but the staff failed to manage the workload and the smart working phase in an optimal way. Fortunately, the postponement is only three months, e October remains an extremely busy month due to the arrival of so many thick souls, including Jujutsu Kaisen and DanMachi III.

By clicking on the link at the bottom you can take a look at the new one teaser trailer of the third season of Log Horizon, which we remind you to be composed of only 12 episodes. The first two seasons, distributed respectively in 2014 and 2015, were instead composed of two cour, or 25 episodes each.

What do you think of it? Will you follow this new season? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are interested in other projects by Studio DEEN instead, we remind you that in the same period The Seven Deadly Sins 4 will also be released, the final season of the anime based on the work of Nakaba Suzuki.