 Locke & Key's Teaser advances the launch of the first trailer for tomorrow

Netflix is ​​warming up engines in the promotion of "Locke & Key", one of his new bets for this 2020 and inspired by homonymous comics, to offer a product that fits very well in the catalog of the streaming platform. After seeing various teasers of the Instagram account, it is officially announced that tomorrow the first trailer of the series will be released. An ad that comes in the form of 10 second teaser with quick shots of scenes that we will probably see in more detail tomorrow.

After his father is killed in mysterious circumstances, the three Locke brothers and their mother move to their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magic keys that may be related to the death of their father. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon wakes up and will stop at nothing to steal them.

The series arrives on February 7 at the setraming platform.