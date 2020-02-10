Entertainment

         'Locke & Key' will have season 2: Netflix renews the fantastic series based on the comic written by Joe Hill

February 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
Netflix has confirmed the second season of his new fantastic project, 'Locke & Key'. The series, which premiered on February 7, received the green light of the new installment shortly before its broadcast. Based on the beloved comic series of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, 'Locke & Key'combine genres of fantasy and terror.

New keys on the horizon

Lock key

The cast of the series'Locke & Key'brings together young actors with a name from the world of television; Darby Stanchfield, who do we know about the series?Scandal', appears as Nina Locke, and Jackson Robert Scott, which appeared in movies of 'ITEM', gives life to the character of Bode Locke. Connor Jessup, who do we see in 'American crime', plays the role of Tyler Locke and Emilia Jones as the role of Kinsey Locke. The series was produced by Carlton Cuse Y Meredit Averill.


'Locke & Key': this is the acclaimed comics on which the fantastic Netflix series is based

The series, which in addition to fantasy and adventure also has a metaphor about losses and family ties, tells the story of three brothers who lost their father. After he dies, the children move with their mother to the family heritage house, where they find mysterious keys. Thinking that the keys they find may be related to the mysterious death of their father, the boys also realize that have acquired super powers And the adventure begins. However, the forces of evil will not allow them to leave rositas.

The adaptation of the comic, will premiere its second season early next year. The Serie has been warmly received by fans of comics for the much less dark tonal change. The shift to teenage drama with occasional dark surprises has been aligned with the general offers of Netflixbut unfortunately, it looks much less like the work 'Locke & Key'.

