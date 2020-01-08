         'Locke & Key' trailer: Netflix's new fantastic series nails Joe Hill's comic aesthetics

Share it:

'Locke & Key' is the collection of graphic novels written by Joe hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodriguez in the comic book house IDW. After many years, there is finally a trailer for adaptation in the form of a television series that opens on Netflix on February 7. A date that reassures their fans after seeing how different pilots with FOX or Hulu, they came to nothing.

After an episode directed by Andy Muschietti and rejected by Hulu, the project is reinvented in Netflix carried by Carlton Cuse ('Bates Motel') and Meredith Averill ('The Curse of Hill House'), raised as a dark fantasy mystery that explores love, loss and family ties. 'Locke & Key'is starring Darby Stanchfield in the role of Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, Bill heck as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira like Dodge, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck as Gabe, and Coby Bird like Rufus Whedon.

In the official synopsis of 'Locke and Key'it is detailed that "After the murder of their father in mysterious circumstances, the three Locke brothers and their mother move to an ancestral house, Keyhouse, where they will soon discover that it is full of magic keys that may be related to the death of their father. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens and will stop at nothing to steal the keys". This is the trailer of 2011, the version that was not released.

The executive producers of 'Locke & Key' They are Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, Aron Eli Coleite, Joe Hill, Chris Ryall with Lydia Antoni and Ted Adams for IDW, Lindsey Springer for Genre Arts, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion, Tim Southam, John Weber and Frank Syracuse for Take 5. The comic enjoys great popularity and its narrative based on time jumps, flashbacks with which it is written promise something, a priori original.