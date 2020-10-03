Locke & Key, three new entries in the second season: that’s who they are

Following the success of the first season, which debuted on Netflix in February, Locke & Key was soon renewed for a second season. Production kicked off in September, and as Deadline reports there will be some new cast. Two characters, in particular, will have much more space than before.

It is about Duncan Locke, played by Aaron Ashmore, and Eden Hawkins, played by Hallea Jones. both actors were credited as guest star in the first season of Locke & Key, and regular characters have now been promoted.

He also becomes part of the cast Brendan Hines, which had no role in the first season. He will play a character named Josh Bennett, a new history teacher at Matheson Academy who hides a secret. Finally, Liyou Abere will also be in Locke & Key as a guest star.

The Serie Netflix is based on the comic books by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. A few months ago, Hill shared with Comicbook.com his impressions of the TV transposition. “I loved the show, I loved what it has become. Carlton Cuse, the showrunner, is a kind of television professor who became a student to analyze what was wrong with the previous two failed attempts to adapt Locke & Key for TV. “. The reason for the success the show, he explained, is in his opinion the right mix of horror and fantasy.

For more insights, see our review of the first season of Locke & Key.