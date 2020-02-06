Locke & Key showrunners for Netflix believe there will be season 2

Share it:

The writers of the new adaptation of Locke & Key For Netflix they have already been commissioned to start writing the scripts for season 2, yet the showrunners say they still need to receive Netflix's green light to start production.

Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill addressed the theme of the new episodes during a presentation event for fans of the first season held this week in Los Angeles.

"I think it's a matter of time. There is a lot of history. Season 2 is going to be great and we hope Netflix will officially commission the production of season 2 and not just the scripts. I think that by the end of season 2 we will have clearer ideas about how much we will have to tell and how much we will want to tell … I think there is still a lot of history available".

That this second season becomes something material will depend on the reception that Netflix subscribers give to the series that premieres tomorrow, February 7, on the platform.

In the series we will see Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) in the role of Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott (IT and IT Chapter 2) as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup (American Crime) as Tyler Locke and Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories) as Kinsey Locke .

This series was born as the first television adaptation of the graphic novels written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodríguez for IDW, a series of comics that will go ahead soon, as it has also been announced that they will work on new numbers, possibly encouraged by the imminent interest that the series can generate in the spectators, who may want to go to the original material and are left wanting more stories.

Locke & Key aims to be the most powerful premiere of the month for Netflx and we will follow its first season very closely.