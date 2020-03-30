 Locke & Key renewed for a second season

Share it:

The Serie Locke & Key, of the latest comic adaptations that the Netflix streaming platform has released, is officially renewed for a second season as announced by Netflix itself on Monday.

No release date has been set at the moment, but the service advances that "in the second season, as the bet increases, the Locke brothers adopt their role as the new Guardians of the Key."

We are delighted to continue the Locke & Key journey along with all of our amazing collaborators, ”co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said in a statement. We are grateful to Netflix for all of their support, especially in this difficult time, and we look forward to offering you the next exciting chapter in our story.

