Locke & Key presents trailer and its first scene

Locke & Key it is the expected adaptation of the successful graphic novels written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodríguez for IDW comics. Its adaptation to the small screen has been anything but a path of roses, having gone through Fox and Hulu before joining Netflix, the platform that will finally premiere the series on February 7th.

To open your mouth, on these lines you can already enjoy the first trailer that summarizes the first episodes that we can enjoy simultaneously in the VOD chain. This advance shows us some of its protagonists, such as Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) in the role of Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott (IT and IT Chapter 2) as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup (American Crime) as Tyler Locke and Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories) as Kinsey Locke.

In addition, at the end of it you can see the RendellLockeIsDead.com URL hidden (it is not a spoiler), which leads us to see the first scene of the series, whose initial 2 minutes you have below.

Finally, we leave you with the official synopsis:

After the murder of his father in mysterious circumstances (there is proof that he was not a spoiler), the three brothers Locke and his mother move to an ancestral house, Keyhouse, in which you will soon discover that it is full of magic keys that may be related to the death of his father. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens and will stop at nothing to steal the keys. Created by Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Curse of Hill House), Locke & Key is a mystery series that explores love, loss and unwavering bonds that define the family.