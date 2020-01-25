General News

 Locke & Key could have a different ending than comics

January 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of the first season of Locke and Key (2020)

The serial format adaptation of “Locke & Key”, which has been in development for quite some time until it takes shape, will reach the small screen in just a couple of weeks via Netflix. Although the comics of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez serve as the basis for the history of the series, it seems that the adaptation keeps some aces up its sleeve, distancing itself from what the famous horror and fantasy comics tell us.

In a recent interview with Gamespot, he was asked Carlton Cuse ("Lost"), executive producer of the series, if they could change the end of the horror comic to better fit the demands of Netflix viewers, and Cuse has been direct in that They have been looking for an ending that fits into a site like Netflix, without feeling limited to having to tell a specific ending.

We've spent a lot of time talking with Joe (Hill), and I think, in concert with Joe, we'll find the answer to that question, ”Cuse says. It's a great ending (that of the comics), but once again, the series moves away from the comics and becomes something (more). We want to be sure that the end works for the television series and we are not forcing an end for the sake of the end. We want the end to be something that really feels like it's the right conclusion to our story.

Recall that Cuse has also confirmed that they are already working in a second season, although Netflix has not yet given the green light to the continuation.

View this post on Instagram

Two. More. Weeks Are you ready for what’s on the other side of these doors?

A post shared by Locke & Key (@lockeandkeynetflix) on

View this post on Instagram

Be careful, this one can really get inside your head 👀

A post shared by Locke & Key (@lockeandkeynetflix) on

Via information | Gamespot



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.