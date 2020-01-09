'Locke and Key' trailer – Netflix Series

Share it:

After many years going around different chains (Fox, HULU) and several pilots recorded and forgotten in a drawer, finally 'Locke and Key' has managed to carry out its adaptation, in this case in serial format, and with Netflix in The controls. The comic series, written by Joe Hill (son of Stephen King) tells us the story of a family made up of a mother and three children who, after the father was killed, move to a mysterious mansion in which a series of keys and locks give way to different magic ( become an animal, change race or sex, become a ghost, etc). But they are not alone and with these powers they will have to face an evil being who lives in the house and who longs to get the keys.

Hill himself is involved in the production of the series along with Carlton Cuse, one of the directors of the mythical 'Lost'. And we have been able to see two teasers of a few seconds on 'Locke and Key' … and it looks very good.

The trailer of the series has already come out and the look of the story has echoes of adventure film of the 80s, with a teenage cast and a photograph of saturated colors. It remains to be known whether it will enter into more terrifying lands or maintain an aesthetic closer to family cinema. The Serie It will consist of 8 episodes and has a premiere date set on February 7, 2020. Are you ready to enter the house? The answers, on Netflix.