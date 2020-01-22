'Locke and Key': from the comic to the series

Share it:

After many years going around different chains (Fox, HULU) and several pilots recorded and forgotten in a drawer, finally 'Locke and Key' has managed to carry out its adaptation, in this case in serial format, and with Netflix in The controls. The comic series, written by Joe Hill (son of Stephen King) tells us the story of a family made up of a mother and three children who, after the father was killed, move to a mysterious mansion in which a series of keys and locks give way to different magic ( become an animal, change race or sex, become a ghost, etc). But they are not alone and with these powers they will have to face an evil being who lives in the house and who longs to get the keys.

Hill himself is involved in the production of the series along with Carlton Cuse, one of the directors of the mythical 'Lost'. And we have been able to see two teasers of a few seconds on 'Locke and Key' … and it looks very good.

One of the main problems of adapting 'Locke & Key' is obviously its visual imagery, which is very difficult to show in a medium other than writing (or drawing) and that is realistic. What is the most complex moment? When the characters enter their own head, in their own mind. As we see in the video, the adaptation is solved by creating our own rooms for each of the characters, each one having the personality of each one.

The comic series, written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodríguez, was published between 2008 and 2012, and in our country it has been collected in two volumes compiled by Panini. If you have read the original material, the series will surprise you by creating your own universe always anchored in the comics. If you haven't read it … first, what are you waiting for? Second: you will discover a magical world from which you will not want to escape.