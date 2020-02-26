‘Locke and Key’, everything that is known about season 2

Share it:

All the keys of season 2 from ‘Locke & Key’.

from The Netflix premieres by March 2020.

When a graphic novel is brought to the screen, the risk assumed is high. Pleasing fans is not usually a simple task. ‘The Umbrella Academy’ met expectations, something that has not happened one hundred percent with ‘Locke & Key’, well the opinions on this story of Joe hill They are more divided. Without stopping to deepen if it is more or less faithful to the comic and after having seen it, it seems a perfect fiction to entertain, which manages to generate moments of tension and with an attractive aesthetic. Yes, perhaps it is designed to please the general public, but there is nothing wrong with that either. The point is that it was one of the Netflix bets and it has not gone wrong because it has been crowned as the most watched series in the US last week, according to TV Time. It's one of the 2020 premieres that you must see next to these ten that we have selected.

The platform has not confirmed a new batch, but it is feasible that ‘Locke & Key ’develop a season 2, considering that its creator, Carlton Cuse, is working on the scripts. "We are in the middle of the second season, so we are optimistic and hope to be able to do it," he confirmed in an interview with ‘Collider’.

Ken Woroner / Netflix

All questions that must be resolved in season 2 of ‘Locke & Key’ (eye, ‘spoilers’)

In the first installment we learned about the history of the Locke, a clan beaten by the brutal murder of the father. After the tragedy, the mother and the three boys move to Keyhouse, a family mansion full of secrets. If you have seen it, you will know that this place hides a series of magic keys, each with a different power. If we take as reference the last chapter of ‘Locke & Key’, season 2 he will have to shed light on a series of issues that remained in the air.

What's up with Ellie?

In the town they think that Ellie has disappeared, but the boys threw her across the black door of the cave thinking it was Dodge. The teenage gang would have a double challenge in the next chapters: recover Rufus' mother and annihilate the evil being who harasses them.

The magic keys

Impossible that these magic keys are protected. The Locke have informed too many people of their existence and those friends may turn against them. Remember that Eden, the popular girl of the insti, was shot in the dark side and that Kinsey's boyfriend, Gabe, is actually Dodge. This last story promises a lot.

Uncle Locke

The uncle of the Locke has not given much play in this first plot, that does not mean that it surprises us in the continuation. Surely some secret keeps …

Whispers

Bode has been guided by some mysterious whispers to find the keys, but the origin of these has not been explained. This is another mystery that intrigues us the most.

We will have to wait to have a confirmation to have answers …