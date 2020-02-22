Entertainment

'Locke and Key' and the doubts that the first season has left us

February 22, 2020
Lisa Durant
What the hell is behind the black door? What will happen to Dodge and the new villain that has presented us with the end of 'Locke & Key'? Will we see Ellie again? Yes, there are many issues that have been left open in the series of Netflix which adapts the horror comic created by Joe Hill, the son of Stephen King, and Gabriel Rodríguez. While we wait to know more about a second season – which is sure to arrive – we will review some aspects that we have met in the first season to deepen them. For this we will rely on the original source, that is, the graphic novel.

Those who have already seen the series will know that this series follows a family that returns to the family home of the father who was killed in strange circumstances to discover that there are magic keys that give them all kinds of powers, such as handling a person like a puppet, fly through the air like a ghost or get into people's heads. Yes, it seems fun, but the Locke – and we – have also seen how this game also hides shadows …

What is the origin of the keys? Why do they whisper?

        It is the first big question. When the Locke move to the Keyhouse the first to discover the great family secret is the smallest, Bode. He discovers that there is a key that allows you to cross to the place where you want – he goes straight to the ice cream shop – when he enters any lock and also sees how a hole opens in the nape of his own or outside when you find the key that allows you to enter in the head – and in the memories – of the people. However, although we have clearly seen the powers of each key, there is something that fiction has not shown very clearly: The origin of this magic.

        What are the keys made of and why do they have magical properties? The comic explains that it all began in 1775, when a rebel group during the American Revolution discovered a portal that takes you to another dimension that is full of demons capable of hypnotize to anyone who sees them. It is the Black Door that we have seen in the series.

        However, as these discoverers found, when these beings try to cross into our dimension they "cool down" and become a kind of iron very light, which has magical properties. It is his magic that is preserved in the keys, which were shaped by a Locke's ancestor. Why do they whisper? Because it's the demons that are inside. That is, the power of the keys comes from the volatile beings we have seen on the other side of the Black Door.

        How many keys are there?

              There is dozens of them. All those demons that have left the portal may be susceptible to becoming one, with the consequent magic that the bearer wishes to create.

              Although we see a few in the series, many more appear in the comic. For example, we have the Giant Key, which, as the name implies, increases the size of the bearer. The key of the Angel allows to fly. Hercules's generates a supernatural force. And there is even one that transforms you into an animal. You can also travel to the past or cross into space.

              Surely in the second season we discover new ones.

              What is Dodge / Lucas?

                    The villain of the story has been represented by a young woman who leaves the well after the young Locke summoned his echo. With the passing of the chapters we have discovered that this character is not a human being, but a entity obsessed with getting all the keys, particularly the Omega, which is what allows you to open the Black Gate That hides inside the caves.

                    The penultimate episode of the season showed us what happens when this door is opened, which is nothing other than the door to the dimension Demonic of which we spoke before: a kind of bullets fly out, and he who has the bad luck of receiving his impact becomes a monster capable of anything to return to the Black Gate, his place of origin. And it is that these demons can live in our land only if they enter into some human being, causing an implacable thirst for violence to the hosts. It is what the entity that entered into Lucas / Dodge and what will happen with Gabe.

                    And who is Chamberlain Locke?

                          The ghost of his ancestor was presented to Bode as someone who had decided to die and not leave the world. Although Chamberlain is not part of the main story of the comics, his character was presented in the independent edition 'Guide to the Known Keys', where it was reported that this man had created a key to allow his son, Ian, to live without pain, because I had a brain tumor.

                          Why don't adults remember magic?

                                It is something that we have seen mainly in the mother of the protagonist boys, Girl, who becomes absorbed by a mirror, almost dies, and when he is safe he remembers everything that happened. In the comic this effect of forgetting in adults is described as 'The rule of Riffel'.

                                Hans Riffel was the lover of Jean Locke – Tyler's great grandmother and company – during the forties. He was the last person who used this "talking" iron to make a magic key. Given the context that was lived in the world in that decade, Riffel decided that nobody could discover this secret to use it as weapon in World War II, therefore, he made a key to the front door of the house that caused any adult to cross the hall I could not see the power of such objects. Is that orlivid the effects of the key. Of course, it only works in full mental state, that is, that the alcohol it takes away the effect, as we have seen in the series.

                                Why then does Ellie remember everything?

                                      Although this part does not belong to the comic, the Netflix series does make it clear that Ellie Whedon and Mark Cho they still remember the keys despite having reached adulthood. As the gym teacher says, the group of friends took care of doing something that would allow everyone to remember the keys. What will it be? We will have to wait for the second season to know if this puzzle is answered. Could it be that they managed to make a new key with a demon taken from the Black Door?

              Lisa Durant

              Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online.

