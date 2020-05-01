Llull and Carolina Marín's message to healthcare personnel: "You have reflected great passion for your work"

Health personnel have received by surprise the message of support from two Olympic medalists: Sergio Llull, a Real Madrid basketball player, and Carolina Marin, world badminton champion.

"I send you a lot of strength. You are the true champions. I would hang all my medals on all of you, ”said Carolina Marín.

For his part, Llull has recalled that "Like in basketball, giving up is never an option" and it has valued the attitude of the health personnel who are fighting the coronavirus in the first line.

"Only you know what you have suffered. Drawing strength from where there was none. You have shown a great passion for your work. "