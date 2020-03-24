Sports

Lluís Flaquer narrates the hypothetical goal of Ansu Fati that would give Barcelona the Champions League

March 24, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
In these weeks of confinement 'Sports Carousel' He wants to entertain everyone not only when there is a program, but also day by day on social networks. Reason why every day there is a meeting on Twitter from several of the Cadena SER journalists to comment on the sports and social news that Spain is going through.

This Monday the colleagues from Radio Barcelona have gathered in a digital meeting in which they have been Sique Rodríguez, Lluís Flaquer, Adriá Albets, Xavier Saisó and Joan Tejedor.

In this pleasant and informative talk, the final climax has come when Lluís Flaquer has accepted the request of listeners and colleagues to narrate the hypothetical goal that the Champions League would give this season to Fútbol Club Barcelona. A goal scored in this case by Ansu Fati in a duel against Manchester City.

