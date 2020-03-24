Llorente shares Morata's gesture to the delight of Atlético's fans

Past in the Real Madrid. Present in the Athletic. And both, scorers of Diego Pablo Simeone's team in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 between Liverpool and the Atletico team. They are Marcos Llorente Y Álvaro Morata.

The striker celebrated his goal by Liverpool standing on his knees before the red-and-white swollen and touching his shield and asking forgiveness. There is no evidence, but it seemed like a message about that past as a Real Madrid player. Since arriving at the Metropolitano club, Morata has repeated a number of gestures of this type.

Hours later, another former Madrid player, Marcos Llorente, has endorsed the message by sharing it on social networks. In fact, in the video he is seen fleetingly gliding across Anfield's lawn. "The day after … Aúpa Atleti", says the midfielder, the author of two goals in the extension of the game on Wednesday.

His followers on Twitter have wanted to thank this message of identification with the rojiblanco sentiment. The video already has almost one hundred thousand reproductions, thousands of likes and more than 150 messages. "I had been asking for your signing for three years, I got it and you have made history. I love you a lot. You are the best, "says one user. Others remember his past in the lower categories of Atlético de Madrid, like Morata's." How are you going to fit in here, kid. You're going to be an idol ", they add on the other hand.