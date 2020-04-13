Llorente de Anfield's shirt is auctioned for 8,100 euros to fight the coronavirus

The shirt with which Marcos Llorente he scored the two goals that sealed Atletico Madrid's qualification for the Champions League quarterfinals at Anfield against Liverpool was auctioned for a number of 8,100 euros.

The iconic red and white elastic was one of the copies for which the most price was paid in the last wave of Best Assistance, charity auction organized by the ACB to raise funds in the fight against the coronavirus.

It was not however the most precious object of those that were available in the last 24 hours since it was surpassed by the monkey with which Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz had his last race at Renault, which rose to 9,100 euros.

Both pieces occupied a place on the final podium, both being surpassed by the shirt with which the tennis player Rafa Nadal conquered the tournament of Roland Garros in 2019. The latter went to 20,500 euros. In total 145,000 euros were raised.