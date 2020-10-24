Lizzie McGuire star’s third child is coming

Lizzie McGuire will be mom again soon : Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma announced the actress’s pregnancy with Instagram posts.

“We are growing! Well, I mostly …“wrote today on the popular social network Hilary Duff, in the caption of a boomerang in which she showed the baby bump (which you can also find at the bottom of the news), followed by a “twin” post from her husband, Matthew Koma.

“Lol the quarantine was fun Baby # 3 – 2021“Koma jokingly commented (with a lot of tags in the city of Pregnantville) in his post.

It therefore appears that the cheerful family will soon add another seat at the table, which at the moment already includes two-year-old daughter Banks Violet Bair, and 8-year-old son Luca Cruz, born of Hilary’s marriage to ex-husband Mike Comrie.

We remind you that the actress, who should have continued with the production of the revival of Lizzie McGuire, only to temporarily stop the project due to creative differences between Disney + and the creator of the series, is currently linked to the TV series Younger, which has reached its seventh season, which should also arrive a spin-off starring Hilary Duff. We will now see how the global health situation and motherhood will affect her professional calendar.