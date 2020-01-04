Lizbeth Rodriguez without money? They record it eating from the garbage (VIDEO)

In order to satisfy the morbidity of his followers, the “Badabun girl”, Lizbeth Rodriguez It is capable of doing very disgusting things, like eating junk from a trash can.

The youtuber made a video, without imagining how "damn" his followers, in which he gave his fans the power to decide his day; that is, they chose what Lizbeth would do. I would eat and dress.

The first thing they decided was to bathe with cold water, after they put on makeup alone and “fired” their makeup artists, and so the choices of the followers were rising up until they made her eat garbage.

Lizbeth Rodriguez, in his Instagram stories, he asked whether or not he ate a cheto he found in a trash can and the answer was "yes"; so he ate "a delicious cheto" that he took out of a trash can.

YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED: Fight, fight, fight; Vanessa Guzmán and Irina Baeva face on Instagram