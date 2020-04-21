Lizbeth Rodríguez tearfully asks Kenia Os for forgiveness

Share it:

Lizbeth Rodríguez apparently could not cope with the controversy that she unleashed after accusing Juan de Dios Pantoja of being unfaithful, so this problem led to apologizing to Kenia Os because in the past she said she was part of the Jukilop team.

It turns out that Lizbeth made it clear that when she was part of Badabun she was manipulated several times, since she had to obey orders, during that time it was the lawsuit of Kenya Os with Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza who accused her of stealing husbands.

But Al Lizbeth realized that at one point he could destroy Kenya's career by forming a party with the Jukiloo, so he decided to apologize to Os, and even to the woman who was a partner with the current boyfriend of the Kenini.

"I am very sorry, Kenya. The truth is that I do not feel very bad. I know that we have already seen each other and until now I fell on the twentieth. I promise you, I had not thought about how much that could affect how much I was getting into someone's life." that neither knew, nor that wave and I want to apologize, I want to ask for forgiveness "Lizbeth said in her live.

After Lizbeth's statement, Kenya immediately replied and said that for her everything was in the past.

"Liz, as I already told you, I left that in the past, I do not hold grudges with anyone. I more than anyone know that the internet is a very difficult world, but only time is the owner of the truth, the important thing is go ahead and learn from mistakes, "says part of Kenya's message to Lizbeth.

