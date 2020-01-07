TV Shows

Lizbeth Rodríguez squanders sensuality in her micro short

January 7, 2020
Edie Perez
Lizbeth Rodríguez, who is originally from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, and became famous in Badabun, surprises her followers on social networks by showing herself posing in short shorts that make her look sensual and attractive.

Lizbeth Rodríguez always manages to get the attention of her fans on Instagram with her way of dressing and beauty; This time is no exception and models an outfit that allows you to project again how beautiful it is.

And Lizbeth is happy with life, as it exceeds 11.6 million followers on Instagram, which is why she celebrates in this social network with a special pose.

The former Badabun Girl is shown in a fitted mini shorts, accompanied by a belly button in neon tones and her spectacular body is exposed.

11.6 million friends !!! What better way to start the year, than with this great manifestation of love and support! Thank you because in spite of everything, you have shown me that you will always be for me! "Lizbeth writes on Instagram.

Congratulations beautiful Liiiz! Almost 12 million "," You're beautiful "," Beautiful where they see you liz ", the fans write to the beautiful model.

After the scandal unleashed towards the end of 2019 regarding Badabun, when many of his yutubers and workers resigned and denounced sexual harassment by the CEO, Lizbeth also lost his job and supported his colleagues and friends.

Lizbeth Rodríguez for now takes a few days off and has not made public what she will do professionally speaking in the future.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

