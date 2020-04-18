Lizbeth Rodríguez mocks the scandal that Kimberly Loaiza is experiencing

Share it:

Lizbeth Rodríguez made it clear that she is not afraid of Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja for what she showed on her Instagram that far from being scared by the tremendous scandal that was made on Twitter, she prefers to make fun of the older cutie.

And it is that he uploaded several hints for Kimberly to the stories of his personal account where he points out that she is a woman whose face they see because, as everyone knows, the ex-conductor of Exposing infidels said that JD and Kevin Panini had an alleged affair.

This bomb exploded after Kevin made fun of Lizbeth and Juan de Dios helped them, which caused the annoyance of the youtuber who brought this infidelity to light, leaving everyone shocked.

It is worth mentioning that Twitter became a battlefield because while some defend Juan de Dios, others lash out against Lizbeth, who they call a liar, even Kimberly got into the fight.

Last thing I want to say, LIZBETH if you really want to help me check that this conversation is real, if you don't do it for me you are lying and just looking to cause problems for my family, wrote Kim.

