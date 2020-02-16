Lizbeth Rodríguez lets herself be cuddled for the love of her life

Share it:

Lizbeth Rodríguez, the ex-Badabun girl, shares through Instagram with her thousands of fans some of the moments she enjoyed on Valentine's Day.

Lizbeth Rodríguez continues to be in contact with her fans from Mexico and other countries, as she gained fame thanks to her participation in Exposing infidels, from the YouTube platform.

Lizbeth, who is originally from Tijuana, Baja California, shares that on February 14 she had a happy life with her son, who is the love of her life.

In addition, the beautiful model and driver presumes that she has a new love and refers to actor Chris Evans, who has achieved worldwide fame thanks to her performance in Captain America.

Instagram Photography Histories by Lizbeth Rodríguez



In the image that Lizbeth shares of Chris Evans you can see him with a sign in his hands and in which he asks if she wants to be his girlfriend.