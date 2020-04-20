Lizbeth Rodríguez in trouble brings to light all her scandals

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The scandal between Lizbeth Rodríguez and Juan de Dios Pantoja has gotten out of control as fans of both youtubers have clashed on social networks to defend the position they both have on the alleged infidelity of the second.

That is why those who defend the jukillop brought to light a series of photos from the past of the ex-conductor of Exposing infidels where she is seen as God brought her to the world once again unleashing the madness before the scandal.





"And so he wants to help," he says to the women, giving the example that the very dignified can do. "" Trying to make her look bad, but I don't think it's worse than Pantoja, "are some of the comments that the famous woman received.

HERE YOU CAN SEE THE IMAGES

But that was not all, as many recalled when Lizbeth apparently left a high command of the Badabun company when she was also the girlfriend of the youtuber, Tavo Bentacourt.





It is worth mentioning that this lawsuit began as a result of Juan de Dios Pantoja joining Kevin to make fun of her, so Lizbeth began to say what she saw on JD's cell phone when she restarted it and it was an alleged infidelity for which Kimberly Loaiza his fiancee was back in trouble.

It may interest you

Michelle Salas and the image with which she celebrates the 50 of Luis Miguel, her father

Sean Penn sends message to Kate del Castillo in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic

Katy Perry is devastated by the death of a loved one