Lizbeth Rodríguez for showing off falls into a river with crocodiles

Lizbeth Rodríguez suffered a tremendous fall while visiting a mangrove swamp in Nayarit with her work team, as the young woman earned a scare for her life by playing "little races" on a tourist couple.

As everyone knows after the closure of Badabun, the ex-host of Exposing infidels, has taken her job on her own so she has done some adventures one of them was to visit that place by kayak but apparently she wanted to put a little more adrenaline to the video, as she collided with some bushes, which led her to fall into the river and even lost the camera with which she recorded everything for a few minutes.

But that was not all because Lizbeth after having committed the incident worried about her cameraman who hurt his nose, since he started bleeding.

Meanwhile, the fans immediately commented on the video to find out if the youtuber was fine, who in the end worried more about her camera than herself because as everyone knows, she is very dedicated to work and has considered herself very professional.

Recall that many of his fans expect Lizbeth to return soon to expose the infidels and that was the project that gave her international fame although we would have to wait because it is focused on other things and is that the latest advance that she gave on something related to Los infieles was a collaboration with Laura Bozzo, although it is not yet known what they are really up to.

