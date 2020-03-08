Lizbeth Rodríguez causes terror to her fans with photo at the Spotify Awards

Share it:

In the picture of the celebration of the first Spotify Awards Mexico at the National Auditorium of Mexico City, many pages were dedicated to sharing images of the artists during the event and there was one that caught the attention of Internet users.

The Instagram page Eliot Media shared a photograph of Lizbeth Rodríguez during her time on the green carpet of the event and, according to some Internet users, her look, her face and her expression in general caused them great fear.

What a face it seems that he wants to kill him or the cameraman, "" The good sister of the clown It "," JSJSJS the ayuwoky "," It gave me half "," I was scared of Lizbeth's face "," It gives a little scary, "were some of the comments they made.

And it is that the influencer, who rose to fame with the project of "Exposing Infidels" of Badabun, did not show his best angle to the cameras and gave a strong look that made many of his followers ensure that he looked like the horrible Ayuwoki. "

However, this keeps Lizbeth Rodríguez without worry, as the young woman is already accustomed to this type of attacks by Internet users, people who follow every moment of the famous to "throw hate" through social networks.

Despite the attacks and criticisms against him, the truth is that the influencer looked most beautiful during the awards ceremony with a short pink dress and bright sequins that made her show off her acclaimed figure.

In addition, he complemented the look for the award with bright silver ankle boots, a striking makeup that went according to his outfit, as well as with the straight hair from which the tips he wears in gray were highlighted.