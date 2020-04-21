TV Shows

Lizbeth Rodríguez accused by Chinchilla of stealing her money to undergo surgery

April 21, 2020
Chinchillas, who apparently was part of the Badabun production team, attacked Lizbeth Rodríguez, who was accused of allegedly taking bonuses from him and other members of the team and later undergoing surgery.

Said scandals were unleashed after the controversy that the ex-host of Exponendo infieles faces with Juan de Dios Pantoja, whom he accused of being unfaithful to Kimberly Loaiza.

"How dare you say that you did not know about our bonds if you stole our bonds from the entire production team knowing that we had earned it with our efforts (…) that you took from us right after operating on the pretext of that you were not going to generate anything that month… "said Lizbeth's ex-colleague.

After the statements, he asked Rodríguez that if he had the human quality to return the money to his former colleagues, he assures that everyone had these bonds from the beginning.

"It can be seen that if this man tells the truth, he is removing the masks of all of them, chinchillas," "The actors should come out exposing themselves to tell the truth and leave Lis ashamed," netizens wrote on the Internet.

It is worth mentioning that Lizbeth said she had no problem with Chinchilla but he unmasked her.

