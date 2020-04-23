Liverpool Mayor calls for investigation into why game against Atlético Anfield was played

The Mayor of Liverpool, Steve Rotheramyou have asked for a research around why it was played the Champions League match between Liverpool and Atlético de Madrid and its impact on the spread of the coronavirus in the English city.

'If people have been infected as a direct result of a sporting event we believe that shouldn't have been held it's outrageousRotheram told the British BBC network. "Not only were the hobbyists put at risk, but also all the healthcare workers and their families who may have caught it."

Until now, 246 people have died as a result of the coronavirus in Liverpool hospitals with a total of more than 1,200 infected.

'We have seen an increase in the infection curve. That needs to be investigated to find out if any of those infections are directly connected to Atlético fans. They did not have permission to meet in their own city, but they came to ours and may have spread the virusadded the politician.

The meeting, which took place on March 11, brought together over 3,000 fans in Liverpool and it has been criticized several times in the past for its relationship to the spread of the coronavirus.

All sports news