Liverpool is crowned as the best club in the world for the first time in its history

December 21, 2019
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
He Liverpool World champion football club was proclaimed this Saturday for the first time in its history by defeating 1-0 at Flamengo in an intense final that He decided on the extension.

In the reissue of the 1981 final, the picture directed by the German Jurgen Klopp consumed a historical revenge thanks to the lonely both of the Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino in the 99th minute to pass Sadio Mané.

Liverpool, six-time European champion, broke a streak of three lost finals (1981, 1984 and 2005) to confirm as The best club on the planet.

El Flamengo, champion of the Brazilian League and the Copa Libertadores, dominated the first half, suffered in the second and pressed in the second half of the extension, but failed to take the decision to penalties.

