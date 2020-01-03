Liverpool gallops on the back of Salah and Mané towards the coveted Premier

Liverpool reaffirmed Thursday its authority in the current season of the English League, incontestable even without squeezing against the Sheffield United in Anfield (2-0) to enlarge 19 wins in 20 games his unstoppable journey in this competition, of which he is the leader with 13 rental points and no discussion.

Of the 60 points disputed, has yielded nothing more than two, for the tie with Manchester United last October 20. He has also won his eleven home crashes in the tournament. And he has won his 18 most recent league meetings as a local. They are the irrefutable data of the best English set of this campaign.

And of the current European champion, who waits for Atlético de Madrid in February in the round of 16 of the Champions League and that closed another Christmas day in England without surprises. He won as expected at Sheffield United. His domain was total. He hardly allowed anything in attack of his adversary, almost unprecedented against Alisson, who served 50 games in the Premier, until the final leg, already with 2-0.

He gave no room for doubt in Anfield. At the edge of the three and a half minutes, he had already scored 1-0. Even fortune accompanies him to Liverpool. Because the long shipment of the imposing Van Dijk to Robertson's career was well directed, but the slip in his backward career of Baldock gave facilities that a team of such level does not miss.

The center was finished by Salah, accurate and timely scorer with the left to promote a victory that always seemed his in the whole match, although at rest the score was still 1-0, among other things because local control was only transformed on two more occasions, all of Salah, repelled by the Henderson goalkeeper.

As soon as he pressed the accelerator again, Liverpool sentenced the victory. Specifically, in the 64th minute, with 2-0, the work of Sadio Mané behind a wall with Salah, first scorer and assistant later in another incontestable victory of Liverpool, resolved in just three and a half minutes.