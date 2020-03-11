Liverpool – Atlético de Madrid, live

Share it:

Confirmed lineups

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino and Mané.

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Lodi; Thomas, Saúl, Koke, Correa; Joao Félix and Diego Costa.

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED).

Stadium: Anfield

Time: 21.00 / Movistar Champions League.

Liverpool -Atlético: narration and statistics in real time

This is how Liverpool and Atlético arrive

The Atlético de Madrid will be played this Wednesday much of the season in Anfield, where he will defend his income in the first leg (1-0) to seek the pass to the quarterfinals of the Champions League in front of Liverpool, the current king of Europe who is going through a small gap, but who is still as dangerous as ever.

The early goal of Saul, well defended with the tenacity characteristic of the best European nights of the Simeone era, allows Atlético to dream of the pass in front of the great ogre of European football in recent times, finalist in the Champions the last two years and champion precisely in the Metropolitan.

The defeat of three weeks ago, that Liverpool fit without firing between the three suits of the goal defended by Jan Oblak, aroused the first doubts in the team net, which had been completing a spectacular season especially in the Premier League, sentenced in its favor for weeks in the absence of mathematical confirmation.

In this way, he fit before the Watford (3-0) his first defeat in the English league after 44 days and was also discharged by the Chelsea in the FA Cup (2-0). Three defeats in four games in a team that until recently seemed unbeatable and that now needs to recover its best essences if it does not want to say goodbye early to Europe, where it chains 11 heats in a row, emerging victorious.

Out of the Championships

At the same time, that victory in the first leg reconciled Atlético with their fans and continued with the Villarreal (3-1), although the new ties against Spanish (1-1) and Seville (2-2) have again reduced the euphoria, placing the team outside the Champions League positions.

The anthem of the maximum European competition must reactivate the competitiveness of Atlético, which arrives in Liverpool aware that a tough battle awaits. You can look in the mirror of Barcelona, ​​which less than a year ago was scalded from the same stage (4-0).

Simeone arrives with the doubt of two holders in the first leg, Thomas Lemar and Álvaro Morata, both with muscle problems. Cholo could strengthen the midfield with the entry of Marcos Llorente to the detriment of Ángel Correa, although the Argentine could also play in a riskier approach.

As for the tip of the attack, Diego Costa is running as headline in case Morata does not recover in time. The Hispanic-Brazilian would pair up with Joao Felix, which has improved significantly in recent games and dreams of living his first great European night with the rojiblanca shirt.

Liverpool without Alisson

As to Jurgen Klopp, suffers a very important loss in goal, since Alisson Becker has suffered an untimely hip injury and will cede his position to the Spanish Adrián San Miguel. In return, you can count on Captain Jordan Henderson, absent the last three games for a muscle injury, and Andy Robertson.

Liverpool do not have a great record in Anfield against Spanish teams, since in 18 games they accumulate a balance of six wins, seven draws and five defeats, and precisely the Real Madrid He was the only one capable of conquering the English stadium in Europe in 2014 (0-3). Since then, the reds They chain 25 undefeated matches in European competition, showing their current power that Atlético needs to neutralize to stay alive in Europe.