LIVE: Pepe Garza reveals the unpublished interview with Jenni Rivera

"With all due respect I wanted to leave this recorded with you”He says between sobs Jenni Rivera to Pepe Garza during a interview which will be revealed this Monday.

Through its channel Youtube, the announcer and composer announced that this December 9, within the framework of the seventh anniversary of the death of the Band Diva, will announce the talk with Jenni.

In two advances he shared Pepe Garza, Jenni Rivera's children appear listening to the interview he had with him before he died.

Video posted on YouTube by Pepe Garza

You can watch the interview with The Diva of the Band this Monday at 8 PM, Mexico time, on the YouTube channel of Pepe Garza:

