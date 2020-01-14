Live-action sequel to the famous movie Ghibli "Whispers of the Heart" announced

Share it:

There are times when the desire to get to know the sequel to a feature film is strong enough to fuel hopes. In particular, getting a coveted following is nothing more than one of the most famous animated films of Studio Ghibli, The Whispers of the Heart, written by Hayao Miyazaki and directed by Yoshifumi Kondo.

The film of the Japanese house of ideas par excellence, it Studio Ghibli, He made his cinema debut around 1995, enjoying considerable success even in Italy, as shown in our Review of the film I Sussurri del Cuore. The end of the feature film, however, left some doubts in the hearts of fans about one marriage proposal with too idealistic flavor for two 14 year olds.

As if to fill this parenthesis, it was announced in the past few hours on sequel to The Whispers of the Heart, however in a format other than animation. There is talk, therefore, of a live-action, with the actors already chosen for the two protagonists, respectively Nana Seino for Shizuku and Tori Matsuzaka for Seijo.

The film in question, announced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, will be set 10 years after the events of the anime and the official synopsis is already available:

"During this period Shizuku gave up her dream of becoming an author to work as a publisher at a children's novel editor. Seiji, as at the end of the film, is still abroad in an attempt to realize her dream of becoming a professional violinist. The distance between the two, both physical and mental, grows day by day. How will their relationship end? "



There film will debut in Japan starting next September 18, but it is not known whether it will also hit international cinemas. However, the support of Sony Pictures Entertainment bodes well for a possible arrival in our country. But speaking of Studio Ghibli, did you know that Miyazaki's new animated film, How Do You Live, is it still at 15%?