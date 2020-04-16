 Live-action comics: Stargirl

Share it:

Before the series "Stargirl" start broadcasting it would be nice to comment on some basic concepts about the character. Let's meet Stargirlbut we're also going to talk a little bit about Courtney Whitmore. Technically they are the same person, but let's not miss the secret identities.

Take out the cosmic walking stick polisher and let's go to the mess.

History: a cosmic legacy

Stargirl first appeared in July 1999 in Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. # 0 by the hand of Geoff Johns. Stargirl's name and personality are said to be based on Courtney Johns, Geoff's sister who died in the explosion of the flight Trans World Airlines 800 in nineteen ninety six. The character is surrounded by references. His suit, for example, is based on the suit of Yankee Poodle, a member of the crew of the Captain Carrot, a fictional DC Comics character that both Johns and Stargirl are fans of.

Another detail about the character is that Courtney Whitmore began her wanderings in the world of heroism being the second Star-Spangled Kid, thanks to Cosmic Converter Belt of Sylvester Pemberton, the first Star-Spangled Kid. But after this she started using the name Stargirl after Jack knight, member of the JSA and son of Starman original, give him the Cosmic Staff. Let's break that down below.

From Star-Spangled Kid II to Stargirl

Sam Kurtis and Barbara Whitmore They raised their daughter Courtney in California until your divorce. After this Barbara moved to Blue valley with Pat dugan, her new partner, taking Courtney with her. Nebraska It was not Courtney's favorite place, just as Pat Dugan was not her favorite person either. This degenerated into a rather strained relationship between stepfather and stepdaughter. One day searching among his stepfather's things, Courntey found Pemberton's old team, thus discovering that Pat Dugan could not be other than Stripesy, companion of battles of the first Star-Spangled Kid. Courtney saw this as an opportunity to humiliate her stepfather and during a patriot-themed holiday dressed in the Star-Spangled Kid outfit. But Courtney was unlucky to be attacked by the henchmen of Dragon king. Dugan was forced to use his new creation, a newly constructed S.T.R.I.P.E. to stop them. With Courtney's help, they both defeated the villains and decided to work together by re-forming the Star-Spangled Kid and S.T.R.I.P.E. The relationship between them became consolidated in such a way that Courtney began to recognize Pat as her father. To this we can add that when he learned that his biological father worked as a low-level bully for the Royal Flush Gang, Courtney broke all ties with him.

This new superheroine caught the attention of Oracle, which put Robin aware of Stargirl's existence. The Young Justice League traveled to Nebraska to see her, eventually offering Courtney a position in Young Justice. Since, she ended up rejecting. Staying in Blue Valley, most of his adventures had Dragon King, and his daughter, as protagonists. Cindy Burman. Cindy was the most popular girl in school, as well as being evil as her father in and out of school. Adopted the name of Shiv, and became Courtney's arch enemy.

Everything changed with the withdrawal of Jack Knight / Starman. Knight decided to transfer his cloak to Courtney, who had already wielded the Cosmic Staff on a mission they had carried out. So when Knight chose to go to San Francisco to raise your child KyleHe handed her the cane, causing Courtney to adopt the Stargirl name. Aliases that her best friend Mary he had suggested to her when she first became a heroine.

When the JSA separated due to the differences between the old and the new guard, Courtney decided to join the JSA All-Stars. At first she felt out of place because everyone was older than her, but Power Girl He convinced her that they needed her and that she was a role model for most members.

Powers and abilities

Cosmic Converter Belt

This belt grants him increased strength, accelerated regeneration, increased agility, and other superhuman variations that give him many points to enter the university he wants.

Cosmic Staff

Thanks to Starman's signature weapon, Stargirl can fly and manipulate energy. What envy.

Gymnast

Courtney has a natural talent for hand-to-hand combat and jumping and aerial movements. It seems that with that he did not have enough and had to add cosmic elements to his daily life.

Incarnations in Live-Action

Like quite a few characters from the DC Comics cartoons, Stargirl's first small-screen appearance was in Smallville. The actress Britt Irvin she played Courtney Whitmore in various episodes of seasons nine and ten. Also in the special chapter / 84-minute television movie Smallville: Absolute Justice that narrated the arrival of the JSA to Metropolis. After this it appeared in two more chapters: "Icarus" and "Prophecy".

Inside of the Arrowverse, Stargirl first appeared in the second season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, interpreted by Sarah Gray. In 1942, as a member of the JSA and in the century SAW, as Marline, who used a fragment of the Spear of Destiny to create the Camelot cut.

A version of Stargirl also appeared in the series. "Supergirl", In the episode Bunker Hill. She was one of the many dead superheroes of the Earth-90 killed by the Monitor during the start of the event "Elseworlds".

Geoff Johns' latest creation will be led by Brec Bassinger. Stargirl will tell the story of how Courtney Whitmore discovers that her stepfather, Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson), has ties to the late hero, Starman (Joel McHale). This will lead her to transform into Stargirl and re-build a new JSA to face the League of Injustice. The cast complete it Yolanda Montez / Wildcat – Yvette Monreal; Barbara Whitmore – Amy Smart; Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite – Anjelika Washington; Rick Tyler / Hourman – Cameron Gellman; Mrs. Brooks / Tigress – Joy Osmanski; Dr. Henry King / Brainwave – Christopher James Baker; Jordan Mahkent / Icicle – Neil Jackson; Dr. Ito / Dragon King – Nelson Lee and Lawrence Crock / Sportsmaster – Neil Hopkins.

Do you feel like Stargirl? Do you think the cast has been well chosen? What characters that we still don't know are going to appear would you like to see in the new DC series? Do you think we can get to see something related to his famous relationship with Billy Batson / Shazam? All expectations, good or bad, are more than welcome in the comments.

