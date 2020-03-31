 Live-action comics: Bloodshot

Share it:

Just as Bloodshot has been reborn a few times, this section returns from its brief retreat to tell you about the character I just mentioned in a not-so-elaborate simile. Following the Bloodshot philosophy, let's stop introductions and move on to action.

Story: More than one reboot

Kevin VanHook and the artist Yvel Guichet they created for Valiant Comics in 1992 to Bloodshot. The character first appeared in Eternal Warrior, and its success was so massive that it only took a year to have its own series, at the hands of VanHook and Don Perlin, Bloodshot Vol. 1. The series had 52 numbers and ended in nineteen ninety six with the purchase of Valiant by Acclaim Entertainmentwho a year later restarted the entire Valiant Universe. With Bloodshot Vol. 2, Len Kaminski Y Sal Velluto They presented a new version of the character that was active for a year, ending in 1998.

The purchase of rights Valiant Entertainment in 2004 supposed another restart of the. This time they were Duane Swierczynski, Arturo Lozzi Y Manuel Garcia those in charge of carrying out Bloodshot Vol. 3. After the crossover of Harbinger wars in 2013Bloodshot was renamed, but continued within Vol. 3 under the title of Bloodshot and H.A.R.D. Corps. This was maintained until 2014, when the series was temporarily interrupted for the event of Armor Hunters. This crossover featured a miniseries titled Armor Hunters: Bloodshot written by Joe Harris. With the purpose of Armor Hunters: BloodshotBloodshot regained its original title, which was simply Bloodshot. Title he kept during the 27 following issues, which ended concluding the narrative arc.

In the year 2015, Jeff Lemire wrote a new series titled Bloodshot Reborn. Following in the footsteps of some of its predecessors, the run ended a year later, after 18 numbers. But Lemire had no intention of releasing the character. Lemire wrote a miniseries titled Bloodshot U.S.A. that same year, and then another series of 12 Numbers in 2017 call Bloodshot Salvation. This series continues in 2018 thanks to some prequel comics titled Bloodshot Rising Spirit Vol 1, written by Kevin Grevioux, Lonnie Nadler Y Zac Thompson, with illustrations of Ken Lashley. This series ended in 2019 after 8 deliveries, and today the plot continues in Bloodshot Vol 4, written by Tim Seeley and illustrated by Brett Booth.

Bloodshot is part of the Valiant Universe. It is a supersoldier with nanocytes / nanites / nanorobots in his blood that grant him special and superhuman abilities. Among the long list of powers stand out the ability to regenerate from any wound if it consumes enough matter, the ability to alter the shape of its body and the ability to communicate with machines. His body was designed by the secret government organization, Project Rising Spirit, to turn it into a living weapon.

The process that gave him his powers also made him lose his memories, so Rising Spirit implanted false memories to manipulate and motivate him. Bloodshot would eventually break free of the PRS members' control and begin a search for self-discovery.

Three versions

Angelo Mortalli (1991-1996) – Valiant Comics

The criminal career of the hit man Carboni family, Angelo Mortalliends when Gino Canelli, a high-level member of the same family discovers that Mortalli has been unfaithful to his daughter and blames him for the murder of Johnny Scotto, a rival gangster. Incriminated, and condemned, for the brutal murder Mortalli reaches an agreement with the FBI to offer evidence against the mafia and thus stay out of jail. But when Canelli finds out about Mortalli's plan, he removes him from the list of protected witnesses and targets him as a volunteer at Project Rising Spirit.

Mortalli becomes one of the few subjects that survives the Bloodshot procedure, supposedly due to his condition of Harbinger. To do this, they erase all his memories and he is systematically programmed with information on military strategies and tactics. However, before the schedule is complete, Geoff McHenry breaks into the facility and frees Angelo, who kills his captors and escapes. Confused, lost, and suffering from amnesia, Angelo searches for clues to his origins.

After discovering that his blood nanorobots give him incredible powers, including great strength, faster reflexes, and elevated senses, Angelo renames himself Bloodshot, mentioning the process that gave him his abilities.

Ray Garrison (1996-2002) – Acclaim Comics

In this version, Angelo Mortalli was a covert identity assumed by Raymond Garrison, an agent of the Domestic Operations Authority, who aimed to infiltrate the Canelli crime family. Little is known about how they uncovered Garrison's true identity and his subsequent murder, but moments later, the DOA recovered his remains quickly enough to put them in cryogenic suspension and preserve them while the Project: Lázaro he perfected the resurrection process with nanotechnology.

The nanocytes used the clearest and most recent memories, those of Mortalli's false identity, as a template, and in doing so, transformed the entire false cover into "real memories of Garrison".

Ray Garrison (2012-) – Valiant Entertainment

In an attempt to avoid the emotional and mental issues that previous subjects had faced, Project Rising Spirit used nanites to manipulate memories of the new Bloodshot. Sometimes he was a prisoner on death row who had been given a new chance at life, and other times he was a finished ex-athlete. However, none of these memory files was fully fixed in the new Bloodshot.

Because of this, PRS had to create new memories over and over again. This means that no one, not even Bloodshot, knows who he really is, after so many false and broken lives. The first memory that really stayed fixed was that of Raymond "Ray" Garrison, a trained soldier who was fighting to protect his family. This then became his "real" life.

Powers and abilities

There is a rather long and curious list, so I mention the three most characteristic (and add one as a gift).

Healing factor

Thanks to Bloodshot nanites, he can regenerate his entire body, allowing him to have a healing factor that works at a fairly high speed.

Many things augmented to superhuman level

And when I say many things I mean many, many things. The most common are: strength, endurance, speed, reflexes, agility, senses, …

One more machine

Maybe one of the most interesting skills. Bloodshot has the ability to use its nerve impulses to control or "communicate" with all kinds of machines.

Exceptional military

It should be added that Ray is also an expert in combat. Something that may seem a trifle compared to the 3 great skills, but nothing is further from reality.

Incarnations in Live-Action

Bloodshot's first Live-Action incarnation came from the web series Ninjak vs The Valiant Universe, recorded in 2016 and with nothing more and nothing less than Jason David Frank, old Green Power Ranger, playing Bloodshot.

Shortly before the quarantine in Spain it was released Bloodshot, which we already mentioned here that is available in digital. Directed by Dave Wilson and written by Eric Heisserer, the movie stars Vin Diesel, as Ray Garrison a.k.a. Bloodshot; Guy pearce, As the Dr. Emil Harting; Y Eiza Gonzalez, how KT. The film also features supporting actors such as Toby Kebbell, Sam Heughan or Lamorne Morris. At the time, we already devoted a review to the film on the blog.

"You made me a weapon, and now he's pointing it at you."