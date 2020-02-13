TV Shows

Litzy says Ari Borovoy's brother ran it from the 90's pop tour

February 13, 2020
Edie Perez
Another scandal is coming for Ari Borovoy and it was announced that they ran to the singer Litzy of the 90's pop tour, this information was confirmed by the same singer.

It turns out that Litzy commented during an interview with the Golden Scorpion that the company of the member of OV7 told him that he would no longer be part of the new stage of the 90's, causing surprise in the also actress, because he did not imagine that he would be out of the project.

I was a week away from going to Mexico for twenty days to ride the third stage with the Kabah entering Kabah this time (…) crosses December and they say Kabah is going to enter too, then we are going to reassemble everything, then Five days after I go riding, Jack calls me and my Litzy tells me with the news that you are not going to be at this stage anymore, "Litzy told the Scorpio.

After the singer's statements, the fans immediately gave their point of view and lashed out at Ari, because they remembered the action that the singer did to his OV7 teammates to leave them out of the 90's a few months ago.

"Too bad the 90s didn't call you anymore, but what can you expect if even the ov7 themselves got pulled," "Oh, now it's my turn and Litzy is strange to hear my name in the video," they wrote in networks.

